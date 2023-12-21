Advertise With Us
No. 21 Duke gets big boost from backup Ryan Young in win over No. 10 Baylor at MSG

Duke 78, Baylor 70
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket past Baylor players, including guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4), during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP)Jared McCain scored 21 points and reserve forward Ryan Young was right in the middle of the decisive surge down the stretch as No. 21 Duke beat No. 10 Baylor 78-70 at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Kyle Filipowski had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils in a matchup between two of the past eight national champions.

RayJ Dennis had 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter scored 15 for the Bears, who lost for the second time in five days following a 9-0 start.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

