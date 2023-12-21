NC State men use big second half to top Saint Louis

RALEIGH (AP) - Casey Morsell scored 21 points, DJ Horne added 18 and the duo combined to score 28 in the second half to help N.C. State beat Saint Louis 82-70.

Morsell made 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Horne, who also made 4-of-6 3-point shots, was 7-of-13 shooting.

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 13 points for N.C. State. Horne hit three 3s and Burns scored inside three times in a 15-3 run that gave N.C. State an eight-point lead with nine minutes to play.

Gibson Jimerson answered with a layup before the Wolfpack scored 14 of the next 16 to make it 75-57 with 4:40 left.

Bradley Ezewiro scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Saint Louis.

