Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NC State men use big second half to top Saint Louis

NC State 82, Saint Louis 70
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH (AP) - Casey Morsell scored 21 points, DJ Horne added 18 and the duo combined to score 28 in the second half to help N.C. State beat Saint Louis 82-70.

Morsell made 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Horne, who also made 4-of-6 3-point shots, was 7-of-13 shooting.

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 13 points for N.C. State. Horne hit three 3s and Burns scored inside three times in a 15-3 run that gave N.C. State an eight-point lead with nine minutes to play.

Gibson Jimerson answered with a layup before the Wolfpack scored 14 of the next 16 to make it 75-57 with 4:40 left.

Bradley Ezewiro scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Saint Louis.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
Dr. Roger McMurray
Funeral arrangements announced for Greenville doctor killed in weekend accident

Latest News

RJ Felton leads ECU men's basketball past Delaware State
Felton scores 26, East Carolina defeats Delaware State
3rd ranked NC State women topple Old Dominion to stay undefeated
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket past Baylor players, including guard Ja'Kobe...
No. 21 Duke gets big boost from backup Ryan Young in win over No. 10 Baylor at MSG
Williams flips on signing day
Clinton's Amaris Williams flips commitment on Signing day, chooses Auburn instead of Florida