MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Christmas Tree Dip
The BEST recipe to bring to your next Holiday gathering!
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Christmas Tree Dip!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 10 Christmas tree cakes (chopped)
- 1/4 cup butter (softened)
- 8oz cream cheese
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 8oz cool whip
-Mix first 6 ingredients together and then fold in cool whip.
-Pour into bowl, garnish with Sprinkes.
-Top with Christmas tree cake and dip with pretzels
