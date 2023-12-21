GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Christmas Tree Dip!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Christmas Tree Dip (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

10 Christmas tree cakes (chopped)

1/4 cup butter (softened)

8oz cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

8oz cool whip

-Mix first 6 ingredients together and then fold in cool whip.

-Pour into bowl, garnish with Sprinkes.

-Top with Christmas tree cake and dip with pretzels

