MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Christmas Tree Dip

The BEST recipe to bring to your next Holiday gathering!
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Christmas Tree Dip!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 10 Christmas tree cakes (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup butter (softened)
  • 8oz cream cheese
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 8oz cool whip
-Mix first 6 ingredients together and then fold in cool whip.

-Pour into bowl, garnish with Sprinkes.

-Top with Christmas tree cake and dip with pretzels

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see how “ENC AT THREE” assembled this recipe! And if you give this recipe a try, please make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

