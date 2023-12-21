Man charged with death by distribution in Jacksonville overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man from the east is facing charges in an overdose death that happened in May.

Jacksonville police arrested Manuel Mejia and charged the man with death by distribution in connection to the May 18, 2023, death of Stephen Brown.

On that date, police say officers responded to 2553 Onslow Drive for a call about an unresponsive male.

Officers attempted life saving measures, police say, but Brown died at the scene.

The medical examiner ruled his cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and Special Operations Division discovered Mejia sold Brown the fentanyl before his death, police say.

Along with death by distribution, Mejia has been charged with selling Schedule II, delivering Schedule II, PWIMSD Schedule II, manufacturing Schedule II, and M/S/D/P Schedule II at a Child Care Center.

He is currently in the Onslow County Jail with no bond.

