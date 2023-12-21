Kinston woman facing drug charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is facing drug charges after police say they found drugs in her car during a traffic stop.

According to deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Street Crimes and Rapid Response unit pulled over 49-year-old Treava Holloway of Kinston on Tuesday on Pauls Path Road while patrolling in the area.

Deputies say that they searched Holloway’s car and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

According to deputies Holloway was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

“I would like to thank the residents of Lenoir County for their continued assistance and support in combating drugs and criminal offenders in our county,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “You are helping make a difference.”

Holloway was booked into the Lenoir County Jail. Deputies say she was given no bond because she was already on pre-trial release for previous drug charges.

