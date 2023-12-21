Kinston police arrest two teens for armed robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday after a man said they tried to rob him at gunpoint.

According to police, they were sent to a home in the 600 block of Terminal Street in Kinston around 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a call about an armed robbery.

Police say that when they got to the house a man there told them that two armed black teens had come into his house and robbed him.

Police say that they saw the two as they ran into a home on the 1900 block of W. Washington Avenue. Police then say that they saw one of the two teens leave the home and that they quickly arrested him.

Police on the scene say that they then called the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team to come to the residence. Police say the second teen was then arrested a short time later.

Police searched the home and said that found the two guns that they say the teens used in the armed robbery.

Police have referred both of the teens to the Department of Juvenile Justice for prosecution.

Kinston police are asking that anyone who has information about this armed robbery please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.