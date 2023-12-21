Advertise With Us
Kinston man arrested following drug investigation

Tra'von Conner
Tra'von Conner(Kinston PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted felon is behind bars after be arrested on drug charges.

The arrested was made after the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team investigated drug activity on Hillman Road.

Police say Tra’von Conner, who lives at the address, was on probation and detectives worked with the Department of Adult Corrections to conduct a search of the residence.

A firearm, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and over $20,000 were located during the search, according to police.

A convicted felon, Conner was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, PWISD marijuana, felony maintain a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation.

