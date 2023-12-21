Jim and Jacyn find out who can wrap presents best!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There was a friendly competition between the WITN Sunrise anchors Thursday morning.

Jim and Jacyn had a present-wrapping competition this morning. They each wrapped gifts during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

They revealed their finished products during the 6 a.m. show, and Jacyn surprised Jim with a present.

It was his coffee pot thermos. Jacyn had regifted him one of his prize possessions with coffee inside ready for him to drink.

Who do you thing did a better job wrapping?

Jim, Jacyn, and the entire Sunrise Crew wish everyone a very happy holiday.

Jim will be here through the holiday.

Jacyn is heading home Thursday afternoon to see family in Tennessee. She’ll be back Monday morning, however, there will be no morning show on Christmas Day.

