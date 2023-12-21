Advertise With Us
Farmville Central boys run to 7-0 with big win over Northeastern

Farmville Central 87, Northeastern 63
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was a one score game late in the first quarter and in the blink of an eye Farmville Central boys got it to double digits and never looked back. Jaguars win on Wednesday night 87-63 over Northeastern of Cape Elizabeth.

They also beat them on the road this season. They play in the John Wall Invitational next week.

The Farmville Central girls won over the Eagles as well 59-48.

Animals will be sent home will all supplies needed for their temporary home
Shelter animals ask for love, cuddles, and a temporary home for the holidays
Sheriff's office looks to take over school resource officer duties
Beaufort County Commissioners vote to approve funding for sheriff’s school resource officers