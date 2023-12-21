Farmville Central boys run to 7-0 with big win over Northeastern

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was a one score game late in the first quarter and in the blink of an eye Farmville Central boys got it to double digits and never looked back. Jaguars win on Wednesday night 87-63 over Northeastern of Cape Elizabeth.

They also beat them on the road this season. They play in the John Wall Invitational next week.

The Farmville Central girls won over the Eagles as well 59-48.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.