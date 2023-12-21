Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clear, cool, and calm conditions on as we get closer to the Christmas holiday

Cool to a warm up as we go into the weekend
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin Staples-WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Happy first day of Winter! Temperatures will feel closer to the 50s and a blend of sun and clouds throughout the day, as winds relax out of the north. Lows will fall to near 30° overnight. The Winter Solstice officially begins at 10:27 p.m. Thursday.

The weekend leading up to Christmas will feature calm and milder air moving in, as the mercury starts to climb from the mid 50s to the low to mid 60s. If you have any last minute holiday shopping that is on your schedule, make sure to have sunglasses and a light wind breaker/jacket over the course of the days ahead. We also will start to see overnight lows increase to the 40s and low 50s, feeling more like spring than the winter season. Christmas Day will feature partly sunny skies, with clouds moving in later in the day. Areas along and east of Highway 12 will could see a few light showers and sprinkles for the inland areas towards the evening hours.

Our next chance of rain arrives midweek, with Tuesday being the wettest day of the week. Showers will be moving in later in the morning and continuing into the day. Showers will continue into the evening for most areas. Wednesday will feature early morning rain, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs will go from the mid 60s to the mid 50s into the latter half of the week and into the final days of 2023.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

