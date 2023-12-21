Advertise With Us
Colorado Supreme Court removes Donald Trump from primary ballot

Colorado's Supreme Court removed former president Donald Trump from their primary ballot.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shockwaves were sent through American voters as Colorado’s Supreme Court decided to take Donald Trump’s name off the primary ballot.

Jody Baumgartner, an ECU political science professor reacted, “The implications of this are potentially huge. this can potentially upend everything we thought was going to happen in 2024 because Trump has been and is the odds-on-favorite to win the nomination for the Republican party.”

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former president Donald Trump is not eligible to run for president.

They say this is due to the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause that states that “anyone who engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is disqualified from running for office.

This clause originally aimed to keep Confederate figures from holding office and it is the first time it has been used on a presidential candidate.

Baumgartner says Colorado’s action could change a lot in the presidential race.

“One cannot be a nominee unless one is nominated by the party and one cannot be nominated by the party if one is not on the ballot for the primaries.”

Baumgartner says Colorado’s action could signal other states to follow a similar path.

“Even if only half of the states filed a suit, it makes Trump’s path to the nomination much more difficult. because you can’t have a majority of delegates without the majority of delegates.”

North Carolina, however, threw out a similar voter challenge and Trump’s name will be on the primary ballot here.

