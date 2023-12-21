Advertise With Us
Carteret Co. deputies charge Newport man with trafficking narcotics

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says an Eastern Carolina man was arrested Monday for supplying heroin throughout the county after a joint investigation.

The Carteret County Sherriff’s Office says Malik Zephir, 26, of Newport is behind bars for multiple drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says he’s facing five counts of trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin after his arrest on December 18th.

Both the sheriff’s office and Morehead City Police Department worked together on the investigation.

Officials say several controlled buys were made from Zephir who was supplying heroin throughout Carteret County.

Zephir was out on bond for prior drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance this week.

