Bertie County officials looking for man wanted for illegal dumping

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Bertie County need the public’s help locating a man wanted for illegal dumping.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Bertie County Nuisance Abatement Officer are trying to locate Thomas E. Martin.

He has been charged with littering 15-500 pounds.

Martin’s last known address was Powellsville.

Bertie County is reminding the public there are several dumping sites that take most material throughout the county.

