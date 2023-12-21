Bertie County officials looking for man wanted for illegal dumping.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Bertie County need the public’s help locating a man wanted for illegal dumping.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Bertie County Nuisance Abatement Officer are trying to locate Thomas E. Martin.

He has been charged with littering 15-500 pounds.

Martin’s last known address was Powellsville.

Bertie County is reminding the public there are several dumping sites that take most material throughout the county.

