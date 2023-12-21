Advertise With Us
Arrest made in 2020 Greenville cold case

Raheed Johnson
Raheed Johnson(PITT COUNTY SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say that they have made an arrest in a 2020 murder that was once deemed a “cold case.”

On December 9, 2020 the body of 70-year-old Annie Miller was found just after noon at her Ridge Place home in Greenville. Although the place was eventually deemed a cold case, police say that detectives continued to work to develop leads in the case.

Police say that as a result of that work 28-year-old Raheed Johnson of Snow Hill was arrested in Goldsboro on December 21, by the North Carolina Violent Criminal Apprehension Team who coordinated the arrest with the Goldsboro Police Department.

Johnson was charged with murder and is being held at the Pitt County Jail with no bond.

A man has been arrested in a 2020 murder that happened at this home on Ridge Place in Greenville.
A man has been arrested in a 2020 murder that happened at this home on Ridge Place in Greenville.(WITN)

