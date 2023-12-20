Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No big changes to the forecast. Cold nights continue into the weekend even as highs return to the 50s. 60s could return as early as Sunday. By Christmas, clouds will begin to increase ahead of better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Christmas Day still looks nice, though! Christmas will start chilly before temperatures hit the 60s in the afternoon. Rain quickly arrives as we approach midnight Tuesday and may not leave until late Wednesday. We’re not expecting enough rain to aggravate rivers further. As far as travel, roads will be wet, and can’t rule out a few issues at airports dealing with rain after Christmas. Skies clear and temperatures drop approaching NYE.

