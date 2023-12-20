Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like December

Rain chances return after Christmas
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach Holder-WITN(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No big changes to the forecast. Cold nights continue into the weekend even as highs return to the 50s. 60s could return as early as Sunday. By Christmas, clouds will begin to increase ahead of better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Christmas Day still looks nice, though! Christmas will start chilly before temperatures hit the 60s in the afternoon. Rain quickly arrives as we approach midnight Tuesday and may not leave until late Wednesday. We’re not expecting enough rain to aggravate rivers further. As far as travel, roads will be wet, and can’t rule out a few issues at airports dealing with rain after Christmas. Skies clear and temperatures drop approaching NYE.

Stay tuned to WITN and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

