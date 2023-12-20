Teacher of the Week: Dwayne Evans

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week is Dwayne Evans.

Evans teaches Electrical Systems Technology program, Hydraulics/Pneumatics, Solar power certification, Fire Alarm installation certification, and Intro to Business at Martin Community College. He started there full-time in August 2020.

His journey to the classroom was not a direct path. After graduating from Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville, Evans joined the Army. He was commissioned into the Army in 1989 as a mechanized infantry officer through the Officer Candidate School (OCS) program.

After getting out of the Army and getting an NC unlimited electrical license, Evans spent 25 years in industrial manufacturing positions as an electronics technician, maintenance technician, process controls manager, maintenance supervisor, maintenance manager, engineering manager, and operations manager. He worked for companies like National Spinning, ConAgra Foods, Bridgestone (Firestone), and Kaba Ilco.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Operations Management, an MBA W/Conc in Global Enterprise Management, and an electrical contracting business.

Evans says he loves teaching and sharing his knowledge with the next generation of tradespersons for their success. He loves seeing his students learn and acquire a skill they can use to make a great life and career for themselves and their families.

Evans plans to retire completely in 8 years and travel with his three grandchildren.

