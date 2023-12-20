Sperm whale found dead on Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - A team of anglers got more than they were expecting last week when they came across a recently deceased 16-ton sperm whale that had been stranded on Cape Lookout.

The anglers, which happen to include two veterinarians from NC State University, Director of Marine Health at the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST) Dr. Craig Harms, who in turn contacted NC marine mammal stranding coordinator Dr. Vicky Thayer to mobilize the NC marine mammal stranding response network team.

CMAST officials also called UNC-Wilmington large whale specialists to carry out a postmortem exam of the whale alongside the CMAST veterinarian team.

According to CMAST the on-site necropsy team was not able to determine of death of what they determined to be a young male whale, however, the team did collect tissue for further testing.

