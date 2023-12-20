Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Shelter animals ask for love, cuddles, and a temporary home for the holidays

Animals will be sent home will all supplies needed for their temporary home
Animals will be sent home will all supplies needed for their temporary home(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is asking for help to give their fur babies some love and snuggles this holiday season, and you could be the answer.

This week, you can give shelter pets the ultimate Christmas gift by being a foster parent during the holidays. “No one wants to spend the holidays in a kennel,” said Shelter Attendant Ashley Campbell.

Pitt County Animal Services started their “Silent Night” program this week with the hope of finding temporary homes to give their cats and dogs some cuddles and the chance to get out of the shelter.

“It benefits the pups a lot because you know a lot of people they want to foster animals over the holidays, and then, of course, they end up falling in love with them and a lot of adoptions,” said Campbell.

You have until Friday, December 22, to pick up a cat or dog. You can drop them back off either December 28th, 29th, or January 2 after the new year. But don’t worry; the animals who don’t get fostered will still be cared for.

“We will do whatever we can with the ones that are still here and hopefully give them a little bit of joy on their holiday,” said Lead Volunteer Melanie Sartore-Baldwin.

The dogs that are still at the shelter will get some walks, and all animals will get a special meal, but any out-of-shelter activity will help them with socializing and also make their holidays a little brighter.

‘These dogs live in the moment, and any moment we can give them joy, it’s just one of the best feelings you can have,” said Sartore-Baldwin.

When WITN spoke with Sartore-Baldwin, she said that they are short on volunteers to watch the animals still at the shelter. If anyone wishes to volunteer for a few hours, they can contact the volunteer coordinator at the shelter.

If you’re not able to give your time or foster an animal but still want to help, you can drop off donations to the shelter. They said they are in need of things like paper towels, cleaning supplies, and towels.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Colorado's Supreme Court decides to remove Trump off the ballot
Colorado's Supreme Court decides to remove Trump off the ballot
Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as...
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital
Illegal Glock switches convert semi-automatic handguns into machine guns, according to the ATF.
Farmville man sentenced to over six years in federal prison on gun charges
PSA - U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Issues Warning on Glock Switches & Machine Guns - North Carolina