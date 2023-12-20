Advertise With Us
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital

Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as...
Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as other departments throughout Onslow Memorial Hospital.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Santa decided to stop off at one hospital here in the east while making his holiday rounds.

Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as other departments throughout Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Santa rocked a few babies to sleep and even joined in as one of the Radiation Oncology patients ranking the bell to signal the end of their treatment.

Doctors explained that bringing Jolly Old St. Nick to the hospital was their way of creating new holiday traditions and catering to the mental and physical health of staff and patients during this season.

“If anyone has to be in a hospital setting whether it’s an outpatient or inpatient, it’s nice to just have the soft touch also to know that you’re still a person in all of the journey. And so it’s nice to know that other people care in a different way. And you can just invoke some kindness. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Darrel Ross

Patients and staff were able to catch Santa roaming the hospital from 9 am until noon on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

