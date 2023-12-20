Advertise With Us
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An intersection here in the east is being converted to an all-way stop Wednesday.

The North Carolina State Transportation crews will change the traffic pattern at the intersection of Old Tar Road and Ayden Gold Club Road this morning.

Drivers will have to stop in all directions at the three-legged intersection.

Officials say all-way stops are an efficient and quick safety improvement and have been shown to reduce fatal and injury crashes by more than 75%.

Drivers should be cautious as crews make changes this morning.

