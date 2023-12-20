North Carolina hits 22 flu-related deaths this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More flu-related deaths were reported last week, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Four deaths were reported for the week ending on December 16, while 3 flu-related deaths were reported the week prior.

That brings the total of flu-related deaths in the state to 22.

Of those deaths, 18 were 65 or older, one was between 50 and 64, two were between 25 and 49 and one was a child between the ages of 5 and 17.

Last flu season, there were 196 flu-related deaths, including three children, according to DHHS.

