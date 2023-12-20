McDonald’s franchisee holds Fries for School Supplies campaign to benefit Craven and Carteret County Schools

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina McDonald’s owner-operator Purcell Foods delivered more than fries to two school systems in the East this week.

The fast food franchisee donated more than $3,000 to Craven and Carteret County Schools through their inaugural Fries for School Supplies Campaign.

According to Purcell Foods, during the campaign a percentage of a la carte fry sales back to local schools and districts.

The Purcells presented Craven County Schools with a check for more than $2,000 on Tuesday afternoon and Carteret County Schools with a check for more than $1,100 Wednesday morning.

Both school systems said they could use the funds to support teachers and classrooms in the district.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to give back to our local schools who do so much for children in our communities,” said owner-operator Dulcy Purcell. “We know teachers and students have such an impact and we’re honored to help them.”

McDonald’s also provides tuition assistance and full four-year degrees through the Archways to Opportunity Program to help employees with their education.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.