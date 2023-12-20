Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Making the holiday season dementia-friendly

Making the holiday season dementia-friendly
By Amarachi Uche
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Christmas just days away, many people are getting ready to spend time with loved ones, but with the 180,000 people ECU Health experts say battle dementia in our state, we should consider adapting our plans to accommodate them.

ECU Health’s Senior Services Prevention Coordinator Mary Hall said we can start by not comparing this year to past holidays.

“You can’t think about the way things used to be because things are going to be very different this year”, said Hall.

If you have family coming over who have not seen your loved one for a while, ensure they are prepared.

“Just having those conversations ahead of time to say here’s what we’re dealing with and here’s some things you might observe and here’s how to handle that”, said Hall.

Brookdale Senior Living Program Coordinator Andrea Barlow recommends keeping the plans calmer, such as avoiding flashing and pulsing lights.

“Make sure that there’s not too much stimulation, not too much noise, that the temperature is comfortable for them, maybe not for us, all of that, it’s all about the loved one”, said Barlow.

While it is important to keep the same routine for them, Hall says it is also crucial to include your family members with dementia in the family celebrations as they may be able to remember some of the good things.

“Having those reminiscing opportunities to just think about traditional meals you might have prepared or wrapping presents or stuffing stockings or whatever they may do, that they can still function and be a part of that celebration together”, said Hall.

And for caregivers, Barlow said to be flexible and to prioritize your health as well.

For more information, you can visit Dementianc.org or the Alzheimer’s Association. You can also contact Hall for more information on a Caregiver Specialist.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash

Latest News

D.H. Conley's Crumpler signs NLI with Rutgers football
D.H. Conley's Crumpler signs NLI with Rutgers football
ECU signs 20 players on national signing day, Tarboro's Lewis in the group
ECU signs 20 players on national signing day, Tarboro's Lewis in the group
Making the holiday season dementia-friendly
Making the holiday season dementia-friendly
Colorado's Supreme Court decides to remove Trump off the ballot
Colorado's Supreme Court decides to remove Trump off the ballot
Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as...
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital