Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold air sticking around Wednesday; Milder air coming

Temps will warm towards 60° by Christmas Eve
First Alert Forecast December 20, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will anchor itself along the east coast the next several days with dry and cool conditions locking in for several days to come.

The unseasonably cold air will stick around through Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s despite sunny skies. Fortunately, north winds will stay under 10 mph keeping some of the bite out of the air. Temps will warm back into the 50s to near 60° from late week into the weekend with continued dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Early model data is trending towards a dry Christmas day with temps around 40° at sunrise, climbing to near 60° for an afternoon high. Rain chances to return to eastern NC Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

