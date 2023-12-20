Free Narcan training open to public in Craven County today

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in the east is hosting a free and open-to-the-public training session on Narcan Wednesday.

Today, the Craven County Opioid Epidemic Response is hosting a training course from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Religious Community Center in New Bern.

The training is for anyone to learn life-saving steps to take until medical help arrives, but is recommended for those who spend time with people who use opioid drugs.

Participants will learn how to recognize and appropriately respond to an opioid overdose, administer nasal Narcan, and perform CPR.

Those who complete the course will also get a free two-dose Narcan kit.

