Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Farmville man sentenced to over six years in federal prison on gun charges

Illegal Glock switches convert semi-automatic handguns into machine guns, according to the ATF.
Illegal Glock switches convert semi-automatic handguns into machine guns, according to the ATF.(GLOCK SWITCH WBRC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man was sentenced recently in federal court to more than six years for having a gun that had been converted to a fully automatic machine gun.

In a recent public service announcement, U.S. District Attorney Michael Easley reminded people that having a Glock or auto-sear switch was illegal and could land you in jail for up to 10 years as well as have to pay up to $250,000 in fines.

Easley said a Glock or auto-sear switch is a small, conversion device that can be attached to a handgun, converting it into a fully automatic machine gun.

Easley’s warning comes after two men, including one from ENC, were sentenced in the last two weeks for having such modifications on their guns.

According to Easley, 19-year-old Lamikah Baptist of Farmville, who police say is part of a local gang, pled guilty to possession of a machine gun.

Easley says that Baptist was recently sentenced to over six years in federal prison on that charge.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on January 15 the Greenville Police Department responded to a shots-fired call outside a home where shots were fired at people standing in the yard.

Police said that a ShotSpotter report showed that 21 rounds of automatic gunfire were fired, and police found 20 spent shell casings on the road in front of the home.

Surveillance video showed Baptist as a passenger in a car leaving the scene after the shooting, and within five minutes, Baptist went live on Instagram with a video that seemed to acknowledge the shooting and indicated that it was directed at members of a rival gang that had killed Baptist’s friend.

Police said that Baptist also posted other videos titled, “Just me and my switch,” where police say he talks about owning a switch, and “Come get this off me,” where police say he shows a Polymer80 handgun and a bag of marijuana.

Police said that they the residence where Baptist was caught and found a ghost gun with a switch loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, additional ammunition, a 50-round drum magazine, marijuana, and a ballistic vest.

“In the last week we’ve sentenced two defendants caught with ghost guns modified into fully automatic machineguns. According to ATF, from 2017 to 2021, over 5,000 machinegun conversion devices, or “switches,” were recovered in the U.S. – a 570% increase from the 814 recovered between 2012 and 2016. The number of switches continue to increase, with thousands recovered nationwide over the last two years,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “A gun with a switch can automatically fire an entire 30-round magazine in about two seconds. Owning the switches is equivalent to owning a machine gun, and if you have them, our office will prosecute you.”

“Machine gun conversion kits are turning up more and more in our streets and at crime scenes,” said Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “These conversion devices are illegal, incredibly dangerous, and pose a serious threat to the community. ATF is working closely with our law enforcement partners to keep these devices off our streets.”

Easley encouraged individuals with information on machine gun conversion devices to call the tip line at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or ATF.gov/ATF-Tips.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash

Latest News

PSA - U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Issues Warning on Glock Switches & Machine Guns - North Carolina
Animals will be sent home will all supplies needed for their temporary home
Shelter animals ask for love, cuddles, and a temporary home for the holidays
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box