Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Explosions startle Pitt County residents

Two explosions off Sugg Parkway Tuesday night left residents shocked and concerned.
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The production company, “Bright Bay Creative” whose clients include Greenville-based YouTuber “Mr. Beast,” drew plenty of attention Tuesday night after explosions went off that took many Pitt County residents by surprise.

“Last night I was in the shower just minding my own business and I heard this huge bang and immediately my first thought is… “OMG someone is trying to break into my house!” Greenville resident, Brandy Chambers said.

The explosions took place on private property in a field off Sugg Parkway. Bright Bay Creative did receive a permit issued by Greenville Fire/Rescue for two detonations of fireworks on private property using gasoline and a contracted specialist. The city also says the Fire Marshall and Staton House Fire Department were also on site of the project as a precaution.

Many residents were concerned, sending messages through social media and other neighborhood apps trying to get answers.

“I think a warning would have been really great,” Chambers said.

However, according to the City, any warnings from them are a courtesy, and in this situation, the permit holders were responsible for notifying neighbors. In this case, they did. However, they only notified those in the immediate surrounding area and their notice had the wrong date of when the explosion would take place and a typo in the contact phone number.

“The magnitude of the explosion that took place was not what we were expecting and maybe if we had known that was what was going to take place then maybe we would have been a little more proactive and a little more considerate to reach out a little farther than the immediate surrounding areas,” Greenville Public Information Officer, Brock Letchworth said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Colorado's Supreme Court removed former president Donald Trump from their primary ballot.
Colorado Supreme Court removes Donald Trump from primary ballot
Holiday with Alzheimer's
Making the holiday season dementia-friendly
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
D.H. Conley's Crumpler signs NLI with Rutgers football
D.H. Conley's Crumpler signs NLI with Rutgers football