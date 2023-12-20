Advertise With Us
ECU athletes make 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

ECU Football Purple Chrome Helmet
ECU Football Purple Chrome Helmet(Sutton Young WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two athletes on East Carolina University’s football team have been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

East Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Alex Flinn and freshman tight end Jackson Barker are the two young men who received the honor.

Officials say to be considered for the team, student-athletes must accumulate a cumulative GPA at or above 3.50 while being a starter or key reserve.

For football specifically, a player must have competed in 90 percent of the team’s games or have started at least 66 percent of the squad’s contests, according to ECU.

Finn graduated in December 2022 with a degree in exercise physiology. He graduated with a 3.95 undergrad GPA and is currently working on his MBA while holding a 3.87 graduate GPA.

ECU says he played in all 12 games during the 2023 season and posted a career-high 246 passing yards at Rice.

ECU says Barker currently owns a 3.54 undergraduate GPA as an exercise physiology major.

He played in 11 games on special teams.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

