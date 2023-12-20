Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cold mornings & cool afternoons will be traded for a warm up this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another chilly day will stick around with calmer winds as we say farewell to the last day of fall, with lots of clear skies, as highs stay in the 40s. The first day of winter is Thursday and the ENC area will feel like it, with temperatures seasonably mild in the 50s and overnight lows in near 30°.

As more drier days are ahead as we go into the final days of the Christmas holiday, high pressure will be our friends. A gradual warm up is in the making as we get into the weekend, with daytime highs approaching the low 60. Christmas Day is featuring more clouds than sun, but rain is not a gift under the tree. Overnight lows will range in the mid to upper 40s.

With the final days of 2023 on the minds of us, forecast models are showing rain chances increasing and temperatures staying mild in the 60s and lows falling back to the 40s. Tuesday afternoon and going into Wednesday next week are looking wet as of now.

