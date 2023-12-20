Advertise With Us
D.H. Conley's Crumpler signs NLI with Rutgers football

“I have been waiting my whole life to get to this moment.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley star receiver, return man, and defensive back Isaiah Crumpler signed his National Letter of Intent with Rutgers football of New Jersey this afternoon in Greenville.

Legacy of great college and NFL players in his family. Isaiah “the next” Crumpler is excited to take the next step in his football journey in the Big Ten.

“Feels amazing. Feels great to put the pen on paper. I spent a long time waiting on this. I have been waiting my whole life to get to this moment. It is a dream come true,” says Conley senior Isaiah Crumpler, “They are getting a hard-working person day in and day out. Guy that never quits. Guy that is willing to go to the other level. To break the threshold no matter what he does.”

