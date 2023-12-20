Advertise With Us
Clinton's Amaris Williams flips commitment on Signing day, chooses Auburn instead of Florida

Had been committed to Florida
Williams flips on signing day
Williams flips on signing day(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the biggest national stories on Signing Day happened at Clinton high. Four star recruit Amaris Williams had been committed to Florida but flipped instead signing with Auburn.

He helped the Dark Horses win the 2A East Regional title this fall. Clinton went 15-1. Only loss came in the state championship game.

