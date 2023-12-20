Clinton's Amaris Williams flips commitment on Signing day, chooses Auburn instead of Florida
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the biggest national stories on Signing Day happened at Clinton high. Four star recruit Amaris Williams had been committed to Florida but flipped instead signing with Auburn.
He helped the Dark Horses win the 2A East Regional title this fall. Clinton went 15-1. Only loss came in the state championship game.
