Beloved Jones County Schools bus driver recognized for his service that spans more than a decade

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A longtime school bus driver in one county in the east was recognized for his years of service in surprising fashion Tuesday night.

“I feel like he’s going to be surprised and happy about it,” said Davonte Mundine, Jones County Schools bus driver. “I know he does what he’s doing to help people. He isn’t looking to get anything.”

“He’s going to be very surprised and happy about it,” said Julius Dockery, Jones County Schools Transportation Director.

Randolph Ingram sat amongst his fellow Jones County school system bus drivers, curious as to why they were all gathered.

“I had no idea they had gotten together and planned all of this,” Ingram said. “No idea whatsoever.”

What he didn’t know is that everyone was there to honor and recognize his 10-plus years as a school bus driver in the county.

Ingram’s co-workers gifted him with an award, which he says was quite the element of surprise.

“It’s a great feeling,” Ingram said. “Very honored that they thought of me in this way.”

Many say they wanted to do something special for the devoted 73-year-old because he deserves his flowers.

“If you find someone that you can look up to and motivate you for greater, it’s a blessing,” Mundine said.

“He never says no,” Dockery said. “He’s a man of great integrity. I’m very proud to work with him over the last two years.”

Ingram says he started driving buses shortly after retiring from his first job.

“After a while you get bored,” Ingram said. “I ran across this guy in the grocery store and here I am today.”

Ingram’s unwavering devotion to service is believed to be second to none and the lifelong Jones County native says the kids make it all worth it.

“I enjoy driving the bus and plan on continue driving,” Ingram said.

