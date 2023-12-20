Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office and a regional drug task force in the east is charging a man with more drug offenses after searching a home for the second time.

The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office says David Scelsi, 62, is already behind bars on multiple drug charges and is facing another.

The sheriff’s office says deputies searched a staircase inside the home at 598 Ellis Cove Road where they found a hidden compartment.

Inside, the sheriff’s office says about 157 grams of methamphetamine, $1,300, digital scales, and drug packaging materials were found.

Approximately 157 grams of methamphetamine and $1,300 were discovered inside the staircase along with digital scales and drug packaging materials, according to BCSO officials. (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

For these findings, he is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

He was initially arrested on November 14th and charged with 11 drug offenses and put in the Beaufort County jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

Scelsi remains in the Beaufort County jail under the previous $1,000,000 secured bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.

