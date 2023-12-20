Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office and a regional drug task force in the east is charging a man with more drug offenses after searching a home for the second time.

The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office says David Scelsi, 62, is already behind bars on multiple drug charges and is facing another.

The sheriff’s office says deputies searched a staircase inside the home at 598 Ellis Cove Road where they found a hidden compartment.

Inside, the sheriff’s office says about 157 grams of methamphetamine, $1,300, digital scales, and drug packaging materials were found.

Approximately 157 grams of methamphetamine and $1,300 were discovered inside the staircase...
Approximately 157 grams of methamphetamine and $1,300 were discovered inside the staircase along with digital scales and drug packaging materials, according to BCSO officials.(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

For these findings, he is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

He was initially arrested on November 14th and charged with 11 drug offenses and put in the Beaufort County jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

Scelsi remains in the Beaufort County jail under the previous $1,000,000 secured bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu

Latest News

ECU Football Purple Chrome Helmet
ECU athletes make 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team
Two people were arrested following what deputies said was a stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe...
UPDATE: Two facing charges following stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe County
Two facing charges following stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe County
Two facing charges following stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe County
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash