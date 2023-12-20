Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery

Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.(RMPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one city here in the east say arrests have been made in a bank robbery that happened earlier this week.

On Monday afternoon, Rocky Mount Police Department says it responded to the Wells Fargo at 1400 Benvenue Road for an alarm call..

A man wearing a face mask and dark hoodie gave the teller a note in an attempt to rob the bank, police say.

He stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

The police department says detectives with its Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit identified Mahmoud Shehadeh as the suspect in the case.

The 38-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with common law robbery. He’s being held at the Nash County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

Police say Tarris Jones assisted Shehadeh with hiding the stolen money. The 34-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact and is being held in the Nash County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Captain Westlyn Seabreeze with the Criminal Investigations Division gives credit to citizens who came forward and helped provide leads.

“This incident is a great example of the community working together to provide a successful outcome to an investigation,” Seabreeze says.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash

Latest News

David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box
NC Governor Roy Cooper (D)
Governor Cooper commutes sentence and issues pardons of forgiveness
Purcell Foods owners present donations to representatives from Craven and Carteret County...
McDonald’s franchisee holds Fries for School Supplies campaign to benefit Craven and Carteret County Schools