Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one city here in the east say arrests have been made in a bank robbery that happened earlier this week.

On Monday afternoon, Rocky Mount Police Department says it responded to the Wells Fargo at 1400 Benvenue Road for an alarm call..

A man wearing a face mask and dark hoodie gave the teller a note in an attempt to rob the bank, police say.

He stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

The police department says detectives with its Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit identified Mahmoud Shehadeh as the suspect in the case.

The 38-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with common law robbery. He’s being held at the Nash County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

Police say Tarris Jones assisted Shehadeh with hiding the stolen money. The 34-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact and is being held in the Nash County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Captain Westlyn Seabreeze with the Criminal Investigations Division gives credit to citizens who came forward and helped provide leads.

“This incident is a great example of the community working together to provide a successful outcome to an investigation,” Seabreeze says.

