Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Several Cold Mornings This Week

Overnight temperatures in the 20s most of the week
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach Holder-WITN
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold air will stick around most of the week. Most of us drop into the 20s with temperatures around freezing on the coast tonight. Over the next few days, overnight temperatures stay mainly in the 20s with highs reaching the 50s again. 60s return over the weekend and besides a few sprinkles, it may be our first dry weekend in almost a month. Better rain chances arrive the day after Christmas and an active pattern could stick around for the start of 2024.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

