Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Rocky Mount police are looking for this person who they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank on...
Police release surveillance photos of Rocky Mount bank robbery suspect

Latest News

The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
South Central boys basketball tops Rose in make-up game following stabbing cancellation Friday...
South Central boys basketball tops Rose in make-up game following stabbing cancellation Friday night
ECU women's basketball rolls past George Mason, Joyner has career night
ECU women's basketball rolls past George Mason, Joyner has career night
South Central High School plays rescheduled varsity boys basketball game Monday following...
South Central High School plays rescheduled varsity boys basketball game