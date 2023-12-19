WITN working to address issues experienced by DIRECTV customers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is working hard to get to the bottom of issues involving our signal with DIRECTV customers.

We’ve received several calls regarding frequent drops in signal over the last few weeks.

Our investigation into what is causing these disruptions continues but here is what we can share with those who are experiencing this problem:

-The signal that we sent to DIRECTV is the same one that we send to all of our cable and satellite providers with the exception of Optimum.

-We have been in contact with DIRECTV. They tell us that they see errors in our stream. We are working to get the make, model, and firmware of their receiver to share with our encoder company for a list of known issues.

-We have a technician looking at our transmitter. -We’re doing everything we can to trace the source of problems in our plant and eliminate them as quickly as possible.

We’ll continue to update this story as we receive updates.

The continued patience of our viewers as we work to restore a quality viewing experience is appreciated and not taken for granted.

