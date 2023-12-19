Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Two facing charges following stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe County

Two people were arrested following what deputies said was a stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe...
Two people were arrested following what deputies said was a stolen vehicle chase in Edgecombe County.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning more about a stolen vehicle chase that ended in a crash Monday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies received a Flock Safety alert in the Princeville area for a stolen vehicle.

Detectives said they found the car and that a chase started when they tried to stop the vehicle.

The chase reached speeds of over 100 mph before ending with a collision near the intersection of NC-111 and Shiloh Farm Road. Everyone in the vehicle tried to run before being caught, one of which with a K-9.

Deputies said that Keshawn Johnson, 20, of Tarboro, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, failure to heed blue lights and siren, failure to stop at stop sign, felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Savalions Lewis, 18, of Tarboro, along with two other juveniles were charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Johnson was given a $50,000 secured bond, while Lewis was given a $15,000 secured bond. Both are being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

The two children were turned over to juvenile services.

