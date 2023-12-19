Three facing death by distribution charge in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are accused of providing drugs to a person who died, deputies said.

On Monday, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Joyner, 42, of Atlantic, Melissa Mastropierro, 41, of Atlantic, and Joel Willis, 32, of Davis with death by distribution.

Deputies said the charge surrounds the death of Pawnee Schmitz, 30, of Davis, in May of this year.

Joyner is being held on a $175,000 bond, Mastropierro is being held on a $150,000 bond, and Willis was given a $125,000 bond.

The trio have first appearances scheduled for this week.

