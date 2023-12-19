South Central High School plays rescheduled varsity boys basketball game Monday following stabbing of student

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s been a little over 72 hours since Greenville police say they found 18-year-old South Central High School student Deandre Williams suffering from a stab wound, following a fight outside the school.

“I’ve been in this for 31 years and have never had this happen,” said Rob Maloney, Pitt County Schools Athletic Director. “It’s an unfortunate commentary on where our society is right now. It’s scary.”

“I was shocked and really confused,” said Shyla Hairston, spectator. “I believe these types of situations are happening too often in Greenville.”

The Friday night stabbing led to the South Central varsity boys basketball game against JH Rose being postponed as a safety precaution, but it was rescheduled and played Monday night.

Some feel it was the wrong move, but Pitt County Schools Athletic Director Rob Maloney says the decision stemmed from NCHSAA rules.

“The policy is you always want to make up a game or event on the first official opportunity that presents itself, which in this case was Monday,” Maloney said.

Officials say the stabbing happened shortly before the varsity boys game tipped off.

Some say the gym was above capacity due to oversold tickets causing a packed parking lot, but Maloney doesn’t believe that was the case, saying there were around 600 people inside.

“We don’t have the official data saying they were overcapacity at that point,” Maloney said. “I don’t think anything happened with tickets. It’s an unfortunate event.”

The crowd for Monday’s rescheduled game between the Falcons and Rampants varsity boys was small. Each player was only allowed two adult fan tickets.

Shyla Hairston believes the school system rushed making the game up.

“I felt like there should’ve been a cooling off period because although they took proper precaution by having a small amount of people,” Hairston said, “I believe it could’ve been a huge shock for parents and those involved.”

Maloney says the stabbing has made them look at increasing safety.

“We’re talking with all our law enforcement agencies about having better lighting, as well stationing our law enforcement throughout the exterior as well,” Maloney said.

Police say 18-year-old Williams initially suffered a serious injury but, they expected him to make a full recovery.

Detectives say they have strong leads in the case and believe that the stabbing was targeted but police believe it’s not gang-related.

