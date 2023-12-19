Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

South Central boys basketball tops Rose in make-up game following stabbing cancellation Friday night

South Central 63, J.H. Rose 55
SC boys beat Rose in make-up gameSC boys beat Rose in make-up game
SC boys beat Rose in make-up gameSC boys beat Rose in make-up game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central and J.H. Rose boys basketball teams had their game scheduled for Friday cancelled due to an altercation that ended in a stabbing outside the gym.

Person stabbed in parking lot outside South Central & Rose basketball games said to be in ‘stable condition’

The game was made up but few no “fans” were allowed just family and a few media members.

South Central boys remained undefeated with a 63-55 victory.

Our Jaylen Holloway has more on the incident side of the make-up game here:

South Central High School plays rescheduled varsity boys basketball game Monday following stabbing of student

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven

Latest News

My my had a career night with 27-points and 16 rebounds to lead ECU to victory
ECU women's basketball rolls past George Mason, Joyner has career night
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (AP)
Siakam scores 27 points as Raptors beat Hornets team missing four starters
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Keaton Mitchell done for season with knee injury, reportedly tore ACL on Sunday Night Football
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
UPDATE: Person stabbed in parking lot outside South Central & Rose basketball games said to be in ‘stable condition’