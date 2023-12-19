South Central boys basketball tops Rose in make-up game following stabbing cancellation Friday night
South Central 63, J.H. Rose 55
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central and J.H. Rose boys basketball teams had their game scheduled for Friday cancelled due to an altercation that ended in a stabbing outside the gym.
The game was made up but few no “fans” were allowed just family and a few media members.
South Central boys remained undefeated with a 63-55 victory.
Our Jaylen Holloway has more on the incident side of the make-up game here:
