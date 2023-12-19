Advertise With Us
Safe holiday traveling tips

By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you are planning on traveling by car this holiday season, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

“Check for your tire wear, check your brakes, check all your fluids, make sure all that is working properly. Your windshield wiper system should be working as well. That is very important,” mechanic, Jonathan Perez said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol suggests if you have to pull over to the side of the road, to move your car completely out of the way of traffic, turn your hazard lights on, and stay in your vehicle until help can come to you.

“It is getting cold, hopefully, you don’t break down and become stranded on the side of the road but we highly recommend bringing a blanket, or some other clothing to keep you warm,” Trooper Rico Stephans said.

The worst mistake drivers can make before heading out for a long drive is not getting their car inspected because they are afraid of the expense or simply believing that because it is a new car, there will be no issues.

“Number one, it is not that expensive to get it inspected and you are not obligated to repair anything. But you do want to take it to a trustworthy place where they will be honest if you have issues with your tires, or if your brake system needs service,” Perez said.

