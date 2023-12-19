Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold & breezy Tuesday; Milder late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will anchor itself along the east coast the next several days with dry and cool conditions locking in for several days to come.

Much colder air will settle in Tuesday through Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s despite sunny skies. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 20s. Winds of 10-20 mph on Tuesday will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Temps will warm back into the 50s to near 60° from late week into the weekend with continued dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Early model data is trending towards a dry Christmas day with upper 30s at sunrise, climbing to near 60° for an afternoon high. Rain chances to return to eastern NC Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.