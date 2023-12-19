Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rose senior baseball star Andrew Wallen signs National Letter of Intent with the University of North Carolina

“It’s just a special day”
Andrew Wallen Signs NLI with UNC Baseball program
Andrew Wallen Signs NLI with UNC Baseball program(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose’s Andrew Wallen signed his National Letter of Intent Tuesday morning with the University of North Carolina baseball program.

Family and friends were on hand to watch him take another step toward realizing his dream of playing college baseball. It meant a lot to the 6-foot-7 senior.

“I can’t explain to you how much it means to see old coaches, new coaches, my current coaches, and to have all my friends, teammates, my family here,” says Wallen, “It’s just a special day and I can’t be more thankful.”

“Andrew Wallen is one of the guys that exemplifies what we want in athletics. He competes, he competes, he competes and then he is coachable and he does right in school,” says J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent, “He hold himself to a high standard. He doesn’t make excuses he just plays. It is a big deal for Rose high to have another guy going to UNC.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Rocky Mount police are looking for this person who they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank on...
Police release surveillance photos of Rocky Mount bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Pepsi Sports Spotlight SouthWest Edgecombe Senior Running Back Jalen Willoughby
Sports Spotlight: Willoughby's hard work leads SouthWest Edgecombe to Conference title, Player of the Year honor
Safe travel tips
Safe holiday traveling tips
Childhood obesity has been up again since 2020, according to the new study by Pediatrics Journal.
Growing childhood obesity pose concerns to American Youth
Veterans Services of the Carolinas hosted a roundtable discussion in Jacksonville to discuss...
Lt. Gov. attends veterans roundtable
Veterans Services of the Carolinas – The Steven A. Cohen Clinic, American Red Cross, VFW, and...
Organization holds food giveaway for veterans