Rose senior baseball star Andrew Wallen signs National Letter of Intent with the University of North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose’s Andrew Wallen signed his National Letter of Intent Tuesday morning with the University of North Carolina baseball program.

Family and friends were on hand to watch him take another step toward realizing his dream of playing college baseball. It meant a lot to the 6-foot-7 senior.

“I can’t explain to you how much it means to see old coaches, new coaches, my current coaches, and to have all my friends, teammates, my family here,” says Wallen, “It’s just a special day and I can’t be more thankful.”

“Andrew Wallen is one of the guys that exemplifies what we want in athletics. He competes, he competes, he competes and then he is coachable and he does right in school,” says J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent, “He hold himself to a high standard. He doesn’t make excuses he just plays. It is a big deal for Rose high to have another guy going to UNC.”

