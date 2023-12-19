Roanoke Rapids man facing child sex charges
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is facing child sex charges after deputies say they found a missing teen at his home.
Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they were sent to a home on Driftwood Lane just outside of Roanoke Rapids to try to find a 15-year-old who had been reported missing from Roanoke Rapids.
Deputies say that they found the teen at the home and arrested 20-year-old John Skeens II, charging him with contributing to the statutory rape of a child and delinquency of a juvenile.
Skeens was taken to the Halifax County jail where is being held with no bond.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.