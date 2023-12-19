Organization holds food giveaway for veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans resources and several other organizations in one Eastern Carolina city partnered to make sure vets and their have everything they need to enjoy a holiday meal.

Veterans Services of the Carolinas – The Steven A. Cohen Clinic, American Red Cross, VFW, and Blue Cross Blue Shield were among the organizations that passed out roughly 100 food boxes in Jacksonville to veterans and their families who suffer from food insecurity throughout the community.

VSC says the food drive also catered toward lower-enlisted active service members, and veterans in transition housing programs…and explained how far the benefits of programs like this will go.

“We were trying to think of a way to create a high-impact event to involve the community. We wanted to impact the members who otherwise wouldn’t have had the access to be able to do this,” said Veterans Services of the Carolinas Tim Driscoll.

NC Serves Veterans Coordination Center is available for additional resources for housing assistance, employment, and VA Benefits.

