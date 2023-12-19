Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Onslow County man arrested in Kinston after chase

Mycah Lilly
Mycah Lilly(Lenoir County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man was arrested Monday night after Lenoir County deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through Kinston.

According to deputies, they tried to pull over 24-year-old Mycah Lilly for a moving violation around 9:15 pm Monday night.

Deputies say that Lilly refused to stop and instead led them on a high-speed chase through the business area of Kinston.

Deputies say that Lilly finally stopped but that he then began to run away on foot but was quickly caught.

According to deputies Lilly had not put his car in park, and it struck one of their patrol cars. Deputies say that the car Lilly was driving had been reported stolen to the Raleigh Police Department earlier in the day Monday.

Deputies say that Lilly was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, reckless driving with wanton disregard, injury to government property, and driving with license revoked.

Lilly is being held at the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Rocky Mount police are looking for this person who they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank on...
Police release surveillance photos of Rocky Mount bank robbery suspect

Latest News

UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash
Duplin County
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties
Dr. Roger McMurray
Funeral arrangements announced for Greenville doctor killed in weekend accident
John Patrick Skeens II
Roanoke Rapids man facing child sex charges