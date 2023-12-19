Onslow County man arrested in Kinston after chase

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man was arrested Monday night after Lenoir County deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through Kinston.

According to deputies, they tried to pull over 24-year-old Mycah Lilly for a moving violation around 9:15 pm Monday night.

Deputies say that Lilly refused to stop and instead led them on a high-speed chase through the business area of Kinston.

Deputies say that Lilly finally stopped but that he then began to run away on foot but was quickly caught.

According to deputies Lilly had not put his car in park, and it struck one of their patrol cars. Deputies say that the car Lilly was driving had been reported stolen to the Raleigh Police Department earlier in the day Monday.

Deputies say that Lilly was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, reckless driving with wanton disregard, injury to government property, and driving with license revoked.

Lilly is being held at the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

