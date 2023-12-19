Advertise With Us
Lt. Gov. attends veterans roundtable

Veterans Services of the Carolinas hosted a roundtable discussion in Jacksonville to discuss...
Veterans Services of the Carolinas hosted a roundtable discussion in Jacksonville to discuss the need for more access to funds and resources for veterans throughout the state.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in the East today.

Veterans Services of the Carolinas hosted a roundtable discussion in Jacksonville to discuss the need for more access to funds and resources for veterans throughout the state.

VSC provides several resources for veterans including housing assistance, relief for homeless veterans, and employment assistance through N-C Serves.

VSC currently provides resources through private grant funding but is pushing to get additional assistance through state funding. A sentiment the Lt. Governor says is essential to our veteran population.

“You know, I say it all the time. We don’t spare any expense when we go and recruit a young man or young woman into our United States military sending him off the war and then all of a sudden we come home we start scrambling for dogs to take care of them when they’re wounded when they need help. We need to stop doing that we need to put the same kind of investment that we put into recruiting and training them and sending rewards we need to put that same investment into them when they come home and they need our help,” said Robinson.

VSC and NC Serves say that they also provide transitional assistance for active service members who are leaving the military.

