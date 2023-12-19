Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Keaton Mitchell done for season with knee injury, reportedly tore ACL on Sunday Night Football

Zay Jones injured hamstring in same game.
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The feel good story of the season for both the Baltimore Ravens and Pirate nation Keaton Mitchell had his season ended by injury Sunday night. Mitchell reportedly tore his ACL. He has been a bright spot for the Baltimore Ravens who have suffered multiple injuries at running back this fall. Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke about it Monday.

“It’s heartbreaking you know. I was just in there with him. We were talking and we prayed. He just has a great attitude and demeanor about him,” Harbaugh said, “It is a guy you want to see do well. He deserves to do well. Just feel for his parents right now they are watching and feeling it too.”

Former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones suffered a hamstring injury for Jacksonville in the same game against Baltimore. He has been playing through a knee injury.

Other ECU notes: Former ECU offensive lineman Justin Redd signed with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.

Former ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson completed his transfer to Liberty. The Pirates visit the Flames on September 21st.

Former ECU lineman Jason Shuford completed his transfer to Marshall. ECU got a commitment to transfer from defensive lineman Ryheem Craig from Louisville. He is a Taylorsville, North Carolina native. He is a redshirt freshman who played four games and earned five tackles this fall.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven

Latest News

SC boys beat Rose in make-up gameSC boys beat Rose in make-up game
South Central boys basketball tops Rose in make-up game following stabbing cancellation Friday night
My my had a career night with 27-points and 16 rebounds to lead ECU to victory
ECU women's basketball rolls past George Mason, Joyner has career night
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (AP)
Siakam scores 27 points as Raptors beat Hornets team missing four starters
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
UPDATE: Person stabbed in parking lot outside South Central & Rose basketball games said to be in ‘stable condition’