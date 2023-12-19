Keaton Mitchell done for season with knee injury, reportedly tore ACL on Sunday Night Football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The feel good story of the season for both the Baltimore Ravens and Pirate nation Keaton Mitchell had his season ended by injury Sunday night. Mitchell reportedly tore his ACL. He has been a bright spot for the Baltimore Ravens who have suffered multiple injuries at running back this fall. Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke about it Monday.

“It’s heartbreaking you know. I was just in there with him. We were talking and we prayed. He just has a great attitude and demeanor about him,” Harbaugh said, “It is a guy you want to see do well. He deserves to do well. Just feel for his parents right now they are watching and feeling it too.”

Former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones suffered a hamstring injury for Jacksonville in the same game against Baltimore. He has been playing through a knee injury.

Other ECU notes: Former ECU offensive lineman Justin Redd signed with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.

Former ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson completed his transfer to Liberty. The Pirates visit the Flames on September 21st.

Former ECU lineman Jason Shuford completed his transfer to Marshall. ECU got a commitment to transfer from defensive lineman Ryheem Craig from Louisville. He is a Taylorsville, North Carolina native. He is a redshirt freshman who played four games and earned five tackles this fall.

