Jacksonville woman competes in $10K baking competition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season means a lot of sweet treats, and one woman in the East will find out if her treats are the sweetest in the country.

Jacksonville resident Kristiana Phillips is currently third out of 52 contestants across the US competing for $10,000 and the title “Greatest Baker.” The contest was created by “Cake Boss” Celebrity Buddy Valastro as a child cancer awareness fundraiser for the B+ Foundation.

Phillips says she attended culinary school at the Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham. She spoke about what baking means to her and what she plans to do with the prize money if she wins.

“Yes dessert springs the family together you can make it look beautiful and elegant or you can make it look fun for the children they did have a small business when I graduated culinary school I had to stop baking because I had a daughter and it’s just rough and that would just be a great help just to win the money and so I could start what I really love doing,” said Phillips.

You can vote once a day for free for your favorite contestant, or pay various fees for multiple votes. A voting link is available here.

