Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jacksonville woman competes in $10K baking competition

Jacksonville resident, Kristiana Phillips is currently third out of 52 contestants across the...
Jacksonville resident, Kristiana Phillips is currently third out of 52 contestants across the US competing for $10,000 and the title “Greatest Baker.”(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season means a lot of sweet treats, and one woman in the East will find out if her treats are the sweetest in the country.

Jacksonville resident Kristiana Phillips is currently third out of 52 contestants across the US competing for $10,000 and the title “Greatest Baker.” The contest was created by “Cake Boss” Celebrity Buddy Valastro as a child cancer awareness fundraiser for the B+ Foundation.

Phillips says she attended culinary school at the Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham. She spoke about what baking means to her and what she plans to do with the prize money if she wins.

“Yes dessert springs the family together you can make it look beautiful and elegant or you can make it look fun for the children they did have a small business when I graduated culinary school I had to stop baking because I had a daughter and it’s just rough and that would just be a great help just to win the money and so I could start what I really love doing,” said Phillips.

You can vote once a day for free for your favorite contestant, or pay various fees for multiple votes. A voting link is available here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven

Latest News

Bridgette Michelle Davis
Greenville woman faces drug charges in Edgecombe County
Home inundated with water on loop rd
Pantego residents face major flooding
Edenton police mourn death of longtime sergeant
Edenton police mourn death of longtime sergeant
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver